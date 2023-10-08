Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Stock Position Decreased by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lowered its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 130,632.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,784,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,343,859,000 after purchasing an additional 9,776,533 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 98,763.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,679,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,135,519,000 after buying an additional 8,670,430 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,175,255,000. Gateway Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,004,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth $433,134,000. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CAT shares. TD Cowen raised their price target on Caterpillar from $287.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $279.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $267.00.

Caterpillar stock traded up $5.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $266.04. The stock had a trading volume of 2,293,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,147,212. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $277.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $246.28. The firm has a market cap of $135.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.13. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $172.71 and a twelve month high of $293.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $5.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.98. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 55.93% and a net margin of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $17.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Lange Bob De sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $5,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,759,525. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Caterpillar news, insider Lange Bob De sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $5,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,671 shares in the company, valued at $14,759,525. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 18,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.33, for a total value of $5,238,121.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,684,931.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 54,918 shares of company stock valued at $15,299,870. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

