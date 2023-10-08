Celo Dollar (CUSD) Price Reaches $1.00 on Exchanges

Celo Dollar (CUSD) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. One Celo Dollar token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00003572 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Celo Dollar has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Celo Dollar has a market capitalization of $40.80 million and approximately $958,762.61 worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Celo Dollar Profile

Celo Dollar was first traded on June 28th, 2020. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 57,241,566 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,927,053 tokens. The Reddit community for Celo Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/celo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @celoorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Celo Dollar’s official website is celo.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “cUSD (Celo Dollars) are a stable asset that follows the US Dollar. With cUSD, users can share money faster, cheaper, and more easily on their mobile phones.

***The official Celo Dollar ticker is “CUSD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. ***”

Celo Dollar Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celo Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Celo Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

