Coin98 Price Tops $0.14 (C98)

Coin98 (C98) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 8th. Over the last seven days, Coin98 has traded down 4.7% against the US dollar. Coin98 has a market cap of $85.17 million and $6.13 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Coin98 token can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000515 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Coin98 alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003629 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000083 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00006333 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00005502 BTC.

Coin98 Profile

Coin98 (C98) is a token. It was first traded on July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 592,222,211 tokens. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Coin98 is www.coin98.com. Coin98’s official message board is blog.coin98.com. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Coin98

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 (C98) is a utility token for the Coin98 ecosystem, an all-in-one platform integrating multiple blockchain services. Launched in 2020, it offers crypto solutions including an exchange, wallet, and DeFi applications. C98 supports functions such as payment for transaction fees, governance voting, and staking for rewards. Coin98 integrates multiple chains and protocols into one workspace, allowing users to manage and interact with diverse blockchain-based services and DeFi products from a single interface.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coin98 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Coin98 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Coin98 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Coin98 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.