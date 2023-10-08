CoinLoan (CLT) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4.17

CoinLoan (CLT) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 8th. One CoinLoan token can now be bought for about $0.83 or 0.00002970 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CoinLoan has a market cap of $1.62 million and approximately $4.17 worth of CoinLoan was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, CoinLoan has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CoinLoan Token Profile

CoinLoan was first traded on August 19th, 2017. CoinLoan’s total supply is 22,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,950,000 tokens. The Reddit community for CoinLoan is https://reddit.com/r/coinloan and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CoinLoan’s official message board is blog.coinloan.io. CoinLoan’s official Twitter account is @coin_loan and its Facebook page is accessible here. CoinLoan’s official website is coinloan.io.

CoinLoan Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinLoan is a crypto lending platform that allows borrowing crypto-backed loans and earning interest on different crypto assets.”

