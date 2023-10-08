Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Acquired by Alera Investment Advisors LLC

Alera Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,908 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,054,457 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $43,813,000 after acquiring an additional 123,572 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,452 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,080,000. Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 64,513 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,681,000 after acquiring an additional 4,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Michael S. Ryan Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $249,000. 82.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comcast Price Performance

CMCSA stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.47. 23,466,996 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,164,954. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $28.39 and a one year high of $47.46. The stock has a market cap of $179.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $30.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.11 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 73.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on CMCSA. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.72.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

