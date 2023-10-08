Comparing NeoVolta (NEOV) & Its Competitors

NeoVolta (NASDAQ:NEOV – Get Free Report) is one of 63 publicly-traded companies in the “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare NeoVolta to related companies based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares NeoVolta and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NeoVolta -76.42% -37.98% -37.28% NeoVolta Competitors -987.95% -27.03% -17.10%

Risk and Volatility

NeoVolta has a beta of -1.13, meaning that its stock price is 213% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NeoVolta’s competitors have a beta of -5.09, meaning that their average stock price is 609% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

4.3% of NeoVolta shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.0% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are owned by institutional investors. 18.5% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares NeoVolta and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio NeoVolta $3.46 million -$2.64 million -29.25 NeoVolta Competitors $497.86 million $1.21 million -1.72

NeoVolta’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than NeoVolta. NeoVolta is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for NeoVolta and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NeoVolta 0 0 1 0 3.00 NeoVolta Competitors 100 431 832 46 2.58

NeoVolta presently has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 113.68%. As a group, “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 49.88%. Given NeoVolta’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe NeoVolta is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

NeoVolta competitors beat NeoVolta on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

NeoVolta Company Profile

NeoVolta Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells energy storage systems in the United States. It provides NV14, NV14-K, and NV 24 energy storage systems, which stores and uses energy through batteries and an inverter at residential or commercial sites. The company markets and sells its products directly to certified solar installers and solar equipment distributors. NeoVolta Inc. was formed in 2018 and is headquartered in Poway, California.

