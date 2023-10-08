Conflux (CFX) Price Down 8.6% Over Last 7 Days

Conflux (CFX) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. Conflux has a market capitalization of $410.16 million and approximately $9.53 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Conflux coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000449 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Conflux has traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,958.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.13 or 0.00232968 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $228.54 or 0.00817432 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00013419 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $155.83 or 0.00557343 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.48 or 0.00055365 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000043 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.33 or 0.00122781 BTC.

Conflux Coin Profile

Conflux is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 3,269,402,845 coins. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Conflux

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 3,269,131,780.42663 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.12610824 USD and is down -4.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 121 active market(s) with $10,274,338.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Conflux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

