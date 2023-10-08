Conflux Price Down 4.7% Over Last 7 Days (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 8th. Conflux has a total market cap of $412.55 million and $9.94 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Conflux coin can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000452 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Conflux has traded down 4.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,922.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.43 or 0.00234338 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $229.13 or 0.00820586 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00013726 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.22 or 0.00552324 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.49 or 0.00055492 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000043 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.79 or 0.00124601 BTC.

Conflux Coin Profile

Conflux is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 3,269,254,844 coins. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Conflux Coin Trading

Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining.

