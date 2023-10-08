Cosmos One Day Volume Reaches $44.63 Million (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 8th. During the last week, Cosmos has traded down 7.8% against the dollar. Cosmos has a market cap of $2.56 billion and approximately $44.63 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cosmos coin can now be bought for about $6.95 or 0.00024868 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.97 or 0.00035686 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00011146 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000180 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003920 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002217 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003234 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000790 BTC.

About Cosmos

Cosmos uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 368,478,254 coins. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network.

Buying and Selling Cosmos

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

