Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Acquired by Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC

Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,544 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up about 2.1% of Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 21.5% during the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.9% during the second quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,345 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $13,645,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.3% during the second quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,604 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 10.1% during the second quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 12,474 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.6% during the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 172,597 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $85,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. 66.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $571.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $619.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $595.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $586.25.

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 2.1 %

Costco Wholesale stock traded down $11.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $557.53. 4,246,692 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,759,581. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $447.90 and a fifty-two week high of $576.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $247.04 billion, a PE ratio of 39.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $554.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $528.06.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The firm had revenue of $78.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 28.81%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

