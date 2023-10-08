Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Has $7.54 Million Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV decreased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,044 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for approximately 0.9% of Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $7,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 193.3% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 156.4% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LLY has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $565.00 to $633.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $385.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $500.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $470.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $537.13.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.41, for a total value of $119,996,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,983,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,131,748,872.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.51, for a total value of $327,906.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,378 shares in the company, valued at $2,939,130.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.41, for a total value of $119,996,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,983,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,131,748,872.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 693,246 shares of company stock valued at $20,948,820,977 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE LLY traded up $23.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $565.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,745,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,942,374. The company has a market cap of $536.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.33. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $309.20 and a fifty-two week high of $601.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $542.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $462.36.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 22.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 9.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

