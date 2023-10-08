Creditcoin (CTC) Trading 0.6% Higher This Week

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 8th. One Creditcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000499 BTC on popular exchanges. Creditcoin has a market capitalization of $36.97 million and $14.90 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded up 0.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003566 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00005765 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000091 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Creditcoin Coin Profile

Creditcoin (CRYPTO:CTC) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 265,502,635 coins. Creditcoin’s official message board is creditcoin.org/blog. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Creditcoin’s official website is creditcoin.org. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

