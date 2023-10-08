Critical Analysis: Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK) versus Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC)

Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK – Get Free Report) and Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Codiak BioSciences and Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Codiak BioSciences $33.57 million 0.00 -$37.16 million ($0.69) 0.00 Fennec Pharmaceuticals $6.54 million 28.06 -$23.71 million ($1.01) -6.82

Fennec Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Codiak BioSciences. Fennec Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Codiak BioSciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Codiak BioSciences 0 1 0 0 2.00 Fennec Pharmaceuticals 0 0 2 0 3.00

This is a summary of current ratings for Codiak BioSciences and Fennec Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Codiak BioSciences presently has a consensus price target of $1.40, indicating a potential upside of 87,400.00%. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $16.50, indicating a potential upside of 139.48%. Given Codiak BioSciences’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Codiak BioSciences is more favorable than Fennec Pharmaceuticals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

71.3% of Codiak BioSciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.1% of Fennec Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.2% of Codiak BioSciences shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.3% of Fennec Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Codiak BioSciences has a beta of 3.71, indicating that its stock price is 271% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.26, indicating that its stock price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Codiak BioSciences and Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Codiak BioSciences -51.13% -109.51% -34.44% Fennec Pharmaceuticals N/A -7,266.90% -107.25%

Summary

Codiak BioSciences beats Fennec Pharmaceuticals on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Codiak BioSciences

Codiak BioSciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing exosome-based therapeutics for the treatment of oncology, neuro-oncology, neurology, neuromuscular diseases, infectious diseases, and other diseases. Its lead product candidates are exoSTING and exoIL-12 exosome therapeutic candidates for the treatment of various solid tumors. The company is also developing exoASO-STAT6, an antisense oligonucleotide targeting the STAT6 transcription factor; and exoVACC, a modular platform for constructing precision vaccines. It has a collaboration agreement with the Jazz Pharmaceuticals Ireland Limited, Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc., Kayla Therapeutics S.A.S., Washington University, Ragon Institute of MGH, MIT, and Harvard. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Fennec Pharmaceuticals

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children. The company was formerly known as Adherex Technologies Inc. and changed its name to Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. in September 2014. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.

