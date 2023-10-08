Critical Review: Lufax (NYSE:LU) and Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI)

Lufax (NYSE:LU – Get Free Report) and Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Lufax and Mawson Infrastructure Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lufax 4.69% 2.20% 0.63% Mawson Infrastructure Group -106.86% -93.63% -50.89%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

17.4% of Lufax shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.5% of Mawson Infrastructure Group shares are held by institutional investors. 12.0% of Mawson Infrastructure Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

Lufax has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mawson Infrastructure Group has a beta of 2.82, meaning that its stock price is 182% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Lufax and Mawson Infrastructure Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lufax 3 4 4 0 2.09 Mawson Infrastructure Group 0 1 1 0 2.50

Lufax presently has a consensus price target of $1.72, indicating a potential upside of 58.13%. Given Lufax’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Lufax is more favorable than Mawson Infrastructure Group.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Lufax and Mawson Infrastructure Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lufax $8.43 billion 0.30 $1.29 billion $0.13 8.39 Mawson Infrastructure Group $84.39 million 0.13 -$52.76 million N/A N/A

Lufax has higher revenue and earnings than Mawson Infrastructure Group.

Summary

Lufax beats Mawson Infrastructure Group on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lufax

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. The company offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. It also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

About Mawson Infrastructure Group

Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc., a digital infrastructure provider, operates in cryptocurrency mining business in the United States and Australia. It owns and operates modular data centers. The company is based in Sharon, Pennsylvania.

