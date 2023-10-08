Cronos Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.75 Million (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. Cronos has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion and $3.75 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Cronos has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Cronos token can now be purchased for $0.0503 or 0.00000180 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.09 or 0.00036164 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00024737 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00011148 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003935 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002213 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003300 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000795 BTC.

About Cronos

Cronos (CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cronos’ official website is www.crypto.com/en/chain. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com.

Cronos Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cronos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cronos using one of the exchanges listed above.

