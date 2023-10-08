DeepOnion Price Up 73.8% This Week (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. In the last week, DeepOnion has traded up 73.8% against the dollar. One DeepOnion coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0519 or 0.00000186 BTC on popular exchanges. DeepOnion has a total market capitalization of $696,876.44 and approximately $0.19 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Memetic (MEME) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00043533 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.11 or 0.00154400 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.10 or 0.00046911 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00024837 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00013232 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003532 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000016 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

DeepOnion (ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponioninfo and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

