Edgecoin (EDGT) Trading Up 0.1% Over Last Week

Edgecoin (EDGT) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. Edgecoin has a total market cap of $204.00 million and $169,738.63 worth of Edgecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Edgecoin has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. One Edgecoin token can now be purchased for about $0.97 or 0.00003487 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Edgecoin Token Profile

Edgecoin was first traded on November 12th, 2020. Edgecoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 210,000,000 tokens. Edgecoin’s official website is www.edgecoinbank.com. Edgecoin’s official Twitter account is @ebankofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Edgecoin is https://reddit.com/r/edgecoinbank/.

Edgecoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgecoin (EDGT) is a 2014-launched cryptocurrency with a total supply of 21 million coins, similar to Bitcoin. It utilizes blockchain technology for fast, efficient, and secure online transactions while prioritizing privacy and security. Being open-source, it enables new feature and application development. Notably, Edgecoin is resistant to mining attacks and inflation due to its unique algorithm. It serves as an alternative currency for online payments and an investment vehicle, with plans for a decentralized exchange to facilitate the trading of other cryptocurrencies.”

