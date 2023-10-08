ELIS (XLS) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $7.52 Million

ELIS (XLS) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. One ELIS token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0376 or 0.00000135 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ELIS has a market cap of $7.52 million and approximately $62.67 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ELIS has traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ELIS Token Profile

XLS is a token. Its launch date was October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official website is www.elis.tech. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ELIS

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.0390229 USD and is down -0.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $11,023.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ELIS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ELIS using one of the exchanges listed above.

