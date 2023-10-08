Enegra (EGX) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $16.80 Billion (EGX)

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. One Enegra (EGX) token can currently be bought for approximately $197.67 or 0.00707080 BTC on exchanges. Enegra (EGX) has a market capitalization of $16.80 billion and approximately $1.22 million worth of Enegra (EGX) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Enegra (EGX) has traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Enegra (EGX)

Enegra (EGX)’s launch date was July 14th, 2019. Enegra (EGX)’s total supply is 87,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,978,934 tokens. Enegra (EGX)’s official website is www.enegragroup.com. The Reddit community for Enegra (EGX) is https://reddit.com/r/enegra. The official message board for Enegra (EGX) is www.medium.com/enegra. Enegra (EGX)’s official Twitter account is @enegragroup.

Buying and Selling Enegra (EGX)

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Polygon platform. Enegra (EGX) has a current supply of 87,000,000 with 0 in circulation.

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enegra (EGX) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enegra (EGX) should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Enegra (EGX) using one of the exchanges listed above.

