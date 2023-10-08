Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Holdings Lifted by First American Trust FSB

First American Trust FSB increased its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 253 shares during the quarter. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Equinix were worth $6,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Equinix by 2.7% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,139,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Equinix during the first quarter valued at $433,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Equinix by 4.5% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 293,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $211,607,000 after purchasing an additional 12,693 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Equinix by 14.6% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in Equinix by 170.8% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 65 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Stock Performance

EQIX traded up $2.67 on Friday, hitting $723.66. 284,034 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 353,929. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $494.89 and a 52 week high of $821.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.71 billion, a PE ratio of 83.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $759.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $748.47.

Equinix Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $3.41 per share. This represents a $13.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 22nd. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is 157.32%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EQIX shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Equinix from $800.00 to $870.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Equinix from $835.00 to $870.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Equinix from $780.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Oppenheimer cut Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Equinix from $765.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $814.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Equinix news, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $766.77, for a total transaction of $139,552.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,678,195.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $758.00, for a total value of $758,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,810,166. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 182 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $766.77, for a total value of $139,552.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,678,195.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,584 shares of company stock valued at $8,952,535. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

