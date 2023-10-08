Ergo (ERG) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $68.99 Million

Ergo (ERG) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. One Ergo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.93 or 0.00003321 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ergo has traded 9% lower against the US dollar. Ergo has a market capitalization of $68.99 million and $160,911.95 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27,923.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.28 or 0.00233794 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $228.03 or 0.00816640 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00013310 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.02 or 0.00558732 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.50 or 0.00055525 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000043 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.61 or 0.00123944 BTC.

About Ergo

Ergo (CRYPTO:ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 74,388,021 coins. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ergo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

