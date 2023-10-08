Ethereum Classic Tops One Day Trading Volume of $52.92 Million (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 8th. Ethereum Classic has a market cap of $2.22 billion and $52.92 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $15.50 or 0.00055460 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27,941.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $65.13 or 0.00233084 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $228.58 or 0.00818082 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00013398 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.93 or 0.00558074 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000043 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.40 or 0.00123125 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003565 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Coin Profile

Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 143,409,818 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

