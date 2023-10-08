FantasyGold (FGC) Price Down 1.3% This Week

FantasyGold (FGC) traded down 99.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 8th. One FantasyGold coin can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, FantasyGold has traded down 1.3% against the dollar. FantasyGold has a market capitalization of $182,803.10 and approximately $8.95 worth of FantasyGold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

FantasyGold Profile

FantasyGold’s total supply is 177,609,675 coins and its circulating supply is 139,659,829 coins. The official website for FantasyGold is fantasygold.co. FantasyGold’s official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin. The Reddit community for FantasyGold is /r/fantasygoldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for FantasyGold is medium.com/@fantasygoldproject.

FantasyGold Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FantasyGold (FGC) is a cryptocurrency . FantasyGold has a current supply of 177,609,675 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of FantasyGold is 0.66395234 USD and is up 50,441.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $8.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fantasygold.co.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FantasyGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FantasyGold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FantasyGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

