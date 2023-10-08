Fei USD Hits Market Capitalization of $34.35 Million (FEI)

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. Fei USD has a market capitalization of $34.35 million and $39,147.04 worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fei USD token can currently be bought for $0.98 or 0.00003518 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Fei USD has traded up 0% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00007335 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00020604 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00016022 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00013229 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,966.66 or 0.99961221 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000638 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002263 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Fei USD Token Profile

Fei USD (FEI) is a token. It launched on April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 35,162,593 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,903,925 tokens. The official message board for Fei USD is medium.com/fei-protocol. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Fei USD is fei.money.

Fei USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 35,162,592.66866397 with 34,903,925.28590169 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.97526147 USD and is down -0.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 70 active market(s) with $40,459.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

