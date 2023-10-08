Financial Analysis: bleuacacia (BLEU) vs. Its Peers

bleuacacia (NASDAQ:BLEU – Get Free Report) is one of 687 publicly-traded companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare bleuacacia to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares bleuacacia and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio bleuacacia N/A $2.51 million 45.65 bleuacacia Competitors $1.37 billion $30.22 million 50.54

bleuacacia’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than bleuacacia. bleuacacia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets bleuacacia N/A -74.61% 3.47% bleuacacia Competitors -51.21% -64.60% -3.21%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.6% of bleuacacia shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.3% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of bleuacacia shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 22.6% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

bleuacacia has a beta of 0.02, meaning that its stock price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, bleuacacia’s peers have a beta of 0.06, meaning that their average stock price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for bleuacacia and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score bleuacacia 0 0 0 0 N/A bleuacacia Competitors 112 588 873 15 2.50

As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 58.82%. Given bleuacacia’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe bleuacacia has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

bleuacacia peers beat bleuacacia on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About bleuacacia

bleuacacia ltd does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of premium branded consumer retail. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

