Financial Survey: Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) and Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:VGII)

Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:VGII – Get Free Report) and Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II and Dingdong (Cayman), as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II 0 0 0 0 N/A Dingdong (Cayman) 0 1 1 0 2.50

Dingdong (Cayman) has a consensus target price of $4.30, indicating a potential upside of 112.87%. Given Dingdong (Cayman)’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Dingdong (Cayman) is more favorable than Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II N/A N/A $2.70 million N/A N/A Dingdong (Cayman) $3.58 billion 0.13 -$118.07 million ($0.26) -7.77

This table compares Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II and Dingdong (Cayman)’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Dingdong (Cayman).

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.4% of Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.7% of Dingdong (Cayman) shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.8% of Dingdong (Cayman) shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II and Dingdong (Cayman)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II N/A -22.81% -4.99% Dingdong (Cayman) -1.76% -84.52% -2.96%

Summary

Dingdong (Cayman) beats Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II

Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

About Dingdong (Cayman)

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. The company offers fresh groceries, including vegetables, meat and eggs, fruits, and seafood; prepared food, and other food products, such as dairy and bakery products, snacks, oil, seasonings, and beverages. It also operates as a self-operated online retail business primarily through Dingdong Fresh app. Dingdong (Cayman) Limited was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

