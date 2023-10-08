First American Trust FSB Acquires 4,195 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

First American Trust FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 136,770 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,195 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 2.7% of First American Trust FSB’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $19,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Members Trust Co raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 2,930,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,454,000 after purchasing an additional 117,764 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 35.7% during the first quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. JMG Financial Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 45,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 67,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,659,000 after buying an additional 8,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 396,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,709,000 after buying an additional 33,319 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $136.06. The stock had a trading volume of 2,972,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,248,848. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.55. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $122.54 and a 1-year high of $147.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

