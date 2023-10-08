First American Trust FSB Has $5.83 Million Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

First American Trust FSB increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the quarter. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $5,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ROK. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 62.9% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

Rockwell Automation stock traded up $4.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $290.31. The company had a trading volume of 555,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 771,348. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $219.55 and a 52 week high of $348.52. The firm has a market cap of $33.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $296.79 and a 200-day moving average of $297.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by ($0.18). Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 40.33%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ROK has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $287.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Rockwell Automation from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $335.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $289.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 677 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.18, for a total transaction of $203,898.86. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $867,398.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.62, for a total value of $148,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $855,955.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.18, for a total transaction of $203,898.86. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $867,398.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,730 shares of company stock worth $510,477 in the last quarter. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

See Also

