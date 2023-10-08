First American Trust FSB Has $6.67 Million Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

First American Trust FSB lessened its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 60,467 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,409 shares during the quarter. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in NIKE were worth $6,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Price Performance

NYSE:NKE traded up $1.32 on Friday, reaching $97.11. The stock had a trading volume of 8,532,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,166,294. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.07 and a 1-year high of $131.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.95. The company has a market capitalization of $148.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

NIKE Announces Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.20. NIKE had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 34.97%. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 41.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, June 30th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, September 29th. Williams Trading upgraded shares of NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $145.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.45.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In related news, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 13,072 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $96.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,611.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,730,820.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total transaction of $4,343,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,857,882.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 13,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $96.13 per share, with a total value of $1,256,611.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 18,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,730,820.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 157,251 shares of company stock worth $17,063,257. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Articles

