First American Trust FSB Makes New $5.99 Million Investment in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

First American Trust FSB acquired a new position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,242 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,986,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter worth $204,246,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 209.1% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 68 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 278.9% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of Adobe stock traded up $10.24 on Friday, reaching $526.68. The stock had a trading volume of 2,526,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,111,830. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $530.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $461.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $276.60 and a 1 year high of $570.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.34.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.11. Adobe had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 37.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total transaction of $138,520.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,127,658.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total transaction of $138,520.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,127,658.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total transaction of $156,968.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,135,930.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,753 shares of company stock valued at $1,434,809. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $615.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $572.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $565.00 to $611.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $594.50.

Get Our Latest Report on ADBE

About Adobe

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.