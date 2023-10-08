First American Trust FSB Purchases 766 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

First American Trust FSB lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,901 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up 1.2% of First American Trust FSB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $8,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TMO. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.60, for a total value of $880,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,512,698. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 14,100 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $7,755,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,393 shares in the company, valued at $15,066,150. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.60, for a total value of $880,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 135,330 shares in the company, valued at $74,512,698. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,700 shares of company stock worth $15,799,270. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on TMO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $670.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $505.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $664.00 to $625.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $625.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $620.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $627.13.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Up 0.1 %

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $498.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,108,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,606,204. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $528.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $536.46. The firm has a market cap of $192.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.79. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $475.77 and a 12-month high of $609.85.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.43 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $10.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.99 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 13.14%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.57%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.