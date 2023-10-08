First American Trust FSB Sells 2,272 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

First American Trust FSB reduced its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 15.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,272 shares during the quarter. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the first quarter worth about $608,296,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,159,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,824,000 after acquiring an additional 36,653 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,158,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,778,000 after purchasing an additional 204,241 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 22.0% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,102,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,121,000 after purchasing an additional 740,292 shares during the period. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 43.7% in the second quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,029,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,852,000 after purchasing an additional 921,072 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPHQ stock traded up $0.59 on Friday, hitting $50.24. 1,761,503 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 698,204. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 52 week low of $39.18 and a 52 week high of $52.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.53. The firm has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.94.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.