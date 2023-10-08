First American Trust FSB Takes $343,000 Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

First American Trust FSB purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MAS Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 12,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,824,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,987,000 after buying an additional 4,822 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 78,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,549,000 after buying an additional 5,333 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 74,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,531,000 after buying an additional 14,748 shares during the period. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,309,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSEARCA:VOT traded up $3.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $194.19. 218,190 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,794. The company has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.21. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $163.55 and a one year high of $215.18.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

