Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on FRSH. Scotiabank increased their price target on Freshworks from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Freshworks in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Freshworks from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Freshworks from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Freshworks from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $24.14.

Get Freshworks alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on FRSH

Freshworks Stock Performance

FRSH traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,420,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,368,205. Freshworks has a 52 week low of $11.92 and a 52 week high of $23.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.85 and its 200-day moving average is $17.34. The firm has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of -29.56 and a beta of 0.84.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.04. Freshworks had a negative return on equity of 17.62% and a negative net margin of 35.18%. The business had revenue of $145.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.22 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Freshworks will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 5,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.14, for a total transaction of $126,078.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $546,173.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 5,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.14, for a total transaction of $126,078.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $546,173.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 6,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.19, for a total value of $102,045.57. Following the sale, the director now owns 131,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,123,075.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,862,001 shares of company stock worth $38,369,331 in the last ninety days. 26.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Freshworks

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Freshworks by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Freshworks by 16.3% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Freshworks by 117.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in Freshworks in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Freshworks in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. 57.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Freshworks

(Get Free Report)

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshdesk Support Desk that enables businesses to delight their customers at every service engagement touchpoint across traditional channels, including email, and modern channels, such as messaging and social media; Freshdesk Contact Center that offers agents with cloud-based telephony system to connect with customers that supports complex call-flows, number and call management, IVR, and routing needs, as well as live dashboard and reports; and Freshdesk Customer Success, which helps customer success managers at business to business (B2B) subscription companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Freshworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.