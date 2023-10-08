Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Fulton Financial from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and issued a $14.50 target price on shares of Fulton Financial in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.60.

Shares of FULT stock remained flat at $12.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 967,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,316,801. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.10 and a 200 day moving average of $12.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Fulton Financial has a 52 week low of $9.64 and a 52 week high of $18.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.80.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 22.57%. The company had revenue of $375.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fulton Financial will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.21%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Fulton Financial by 347.9% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fulton Financial by 1,554.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in Fulton Financial during the second quarter worth about $27,000. DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Fulton Financial by 576.4% during the second quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Fulton Financial during the third quarter worth about $42,000. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

