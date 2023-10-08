Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Genuine Parts from $190.00 to $184.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Northcoast Research started coverage on Genuine Parts in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Genuine Parts from $191.00 to $172.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on Genuine Parts from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $174.63.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GPC

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

GPC stock traded up $1.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $144.06. The stock had a trading volume of 810,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 850,274. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $139.66 and a 52 week high of $187.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $151.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $20.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.90.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.10. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 32.43% and a net margin of 5.30%. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. Genuine Parts’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genuine Parts

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,088,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,153,442,000 after acquiring an additional 481,039 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Genuine Parts by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,344,846 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,249,779,000 after purchasing an additional 155,203 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Genuine Parts by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,860,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $612,531,000 after purchasing an additional 185,529 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Genuine Parts by 388.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,241,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $119,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Genuine Parts by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,032,717 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $511,903,000 after purchasing an additional 55,046 shares in the last quarter. 77.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Genuine Parts

(Get Free Report)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.