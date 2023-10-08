Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on GLOB. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Globant from $235.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Globant from $201.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Globant from $185.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Globant from $207.00 to $205.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Globant in a report on Friday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Globant presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $220.58.

Get Globant alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Globant

Globant Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE GLOB traded up $3.95 on Thursday, reaching $201.68. 362,590 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,013. Globant has a one year low of $135.40 and a one year high of $210.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of 58.63 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $175.65.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The information technology services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.06). Globant had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The company had revenue of $497.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.47 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Globant will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Globant

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Globant by 5.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Globant by 2.7% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,532 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Globant by 0.5% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,560 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Globant by 1.5% during the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 4,715 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Globant by 10.5% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 769 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Globant Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.