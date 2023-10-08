Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the investment management company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on GBDC. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Golub Capital BDC from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Golub Capital BDC from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $15.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Golub Capital BDC currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $15.50.

GBDC traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.21. 334,708 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 570,801. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Golub Capital BDC has a 52 week low of $12.27 and a 52 week high of $15.10.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The investment management company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $154.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.24 million. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 29.59%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Golub Capital BDC will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is currently 152.58%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 369.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,810 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 3,785 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.82% of the company’s stock.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

