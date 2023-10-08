Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Shares of Gulf Island Fabrication stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.71. The company had a trading volume of 275,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,038. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.39. The stock has a market cap of $60.44 million, a PE ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 0.58. Gulf Island Fabrication has a 1-year low of $2.95 and a 1-year high of $5.74.

Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $39.33 million for the quarter. Gulf Island Fabrication had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 2.81%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 716,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after purchasing an additional 21,070 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 654,097 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 14,717 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,181,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication by 15.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 128,195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 16,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication by 9.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 104,584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 8,764 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.42% of the company’s stock.

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a fabricator of steel structures and modules in the United States. It operates through Services, Fabrication, and Shipyard divisions. The company fabricates modules, skids, and piping systems for onshore refining, petrochemical, liquified natural gas (LNG), industrial, and offshore facilities; foundations, secondary steel components, and support structures for alternative energy developments and coastal mooring facilities; offshore production platforms and associated structures, including jacket foundations, piles, and topsides for fixed production and utility platforms, as well as hulls and topsides for floating production and utility platforms; and other complex steel structures and components.

