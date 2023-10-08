Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.
Gulf Island Fabrication Price Performance
Shares of Gulf Island Fabrication stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.71. The company had a trading volume of 275,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,038. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.39. The stock has a market cap of $60.44 million, a PE ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 0.58. Gulf Island Fabrication has a 1-year low of $2.95 and a 1-year high of $5.74.
Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $39.33 million for the quarter. Gulf Island Fabrication had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 2.81%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gulf Island Fabrication
About Gulf Island Fabrication
Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a fabricator of steel structures and modules in the United States. It operates through Services, Fabrication, and Shipyard divisions. The company fabricates modules, skids, and piping systems for onshore refining, petrochemical, liquified natural gas (LNG), industrial, and offshore facilities; foundations, secondary steel components, and support structures for alternative energy developments and coastal mooring facilities; offshore production platforms and associated structures, including jacket foundations, piles, and topsides for fixed production and utility platforms, as well as hulls and topsides for floating production and utility platforms; and other complex steel structures and components.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Gulf Island Fabrication
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- How To Find Value Stocks Using This Simple Filtering Method
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/2 – 10/6
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Levi Strauss: A Bottom is in for Steady, Stable Dividend Payer
Receive News & Ratings for Gulf Island Fabrication Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulf Island Fabrication and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.