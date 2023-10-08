Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the mining company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Harmony Gold Mining from $5.40 to $3.80 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.80.

Shares of HMY stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.85. 3,452,568 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,769,142. Harmony Gold Mining has a 1-year low of $2.47 and a 1-year high of $5.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a $0.032 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This is a positive change from Harmony Gold Mining’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Harmony Gold Mining in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 137.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,273 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 5,948 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Harmony Gold Mining in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 378.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,714 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 9,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 94.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 12,081 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,875 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.33% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. The company also explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It has eight underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface source operations in South Africa.

