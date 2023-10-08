HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Purchased by Simplicity Solutions LLC

Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 506.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,851 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,589 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $7,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,974,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,102,591,000 after buying an additional 934,406 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,812,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,773,000 after acquiring an additional 64,029 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,800,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,948,000 after acquiring an additional 347,177 shares during the period. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 2,602,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,315,000 after acquiring an additional 76,669 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $547,104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

HCA traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $245.38. 1,011,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,325,703. The stock has a market cap of $66.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $264.85 and a 200 day moving average of $273.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.26. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $178.32 and a 52 week high of $304.86.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $4.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.01. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 12,765.76% and a net margin of 9.32%. The firm had revenue of $15.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 11.81%.

Insider Transactions at HCA Healthcare

In related news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 5,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.12, for a total transaction of $1,400,500.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,317,811.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 5,204 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.12, for a total transaction of $1,400,500.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,317,811.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey E. Cohen sold 1,500 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $405,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,414 shares in the company, valued at $1,191,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,620 shares of company stock valued at $2,592,820. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HCA shares. Barclays upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com lowered HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $310.86.

HCA Healthcare Profile

(Free Report)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

See Also

