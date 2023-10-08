Head to Head Review: REC Silicon ASA (OTCMKTS:RNWEF) & Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX)

REC Silicon ASA (OTCMKTS:RNWEF – Get Free Report) and Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

25.8% of REC Silicon ASA shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.1% of Lam Research shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Lam Research shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares REC Silicon ASA and Lam Research’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio REC Silicon ASA N/A N/A N/A $0.06 24.35 Lam Research $17.43 billion 4.77 $4.51 billion $33.14 18.95

Profitability

Lam Research has higher revenue and earnings than REC Silicon ASA. Lam Research is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than REC Silicon ASA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares REC Silicon ASA and Lam Research’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets REC Silicon ASA N/A N/A N/A Lam Research 25.88% 57.40% 24.43%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for REC Silicon ASA and Lam Research, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score REC Silicon ASA 1 0 0 0 1.00 Lam Research 0 5 15 0 2.75

Lam Research has a consensus price target of $601.25, indicating a potential downside of 4.28%. Given Lam Research’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Lam Research is more favorable than REC Silicon ASA.

Summary

Lam Research beats REC Silicon ASA on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About REC Silicon ASA

REC Silicon ASA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells silicon materials for the solar and electronics industries worldwide. It offers various solar grade polysilicon for solar applications, including NextSi used for multi crystalline and monocrystalline solar ingot and wafer production in the manufacturing of solar modules. The company provides electronic grade polysilicon comprising Float Zone based devices that are used in motor control and power conversion processes for hybrid and electric vehicles, wind energy, and high voltage transmission, 5G communications, high-speed trains, Internet of Things, and big data; and Czochralski, an electronic grade polysilicon that principally used in manufacturing of semiconductor wafers. In addition, it offers silicon gases consisting of silane, dichlorosilane, monochlorosilane, and disilane. The company was formerly known as Renewable Energy Corporation ASA and changed its name to REC Silicon ASA in October 2013. REC Silicon ASA was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Lysaker, Norway.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products. It also provides SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition products; and Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition products for dielectric film solutions. In addition, the company offers Flex for dielectric etch applications; Kiyo for conductor etch applications; Syndion for through-silicon via etch applications; and Versys metal products for metal etch processes. Further, it provides Coronus bevel clean products to enhance die yield; Da Vinci, DV-Prime, EOS, and SP series products to address various wafer cleaning applications; and Metryx mass metrology systems for high precision in-line mass measurement in semiconductor wafer manufacturing. The company sells its products and services to semiconductors industry in the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, Taiwan, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

