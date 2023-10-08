Hedera Price Reaches $0.0481 on Exchanges (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. One Hedera coin can currently be bought for about $0.0481 or 0.00000172 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Hedera has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar. Hedera has a total market cap of $1.61 billion and $21.02 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.07 or 0.00036083 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00024695 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00011138 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000180 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003926 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002211 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003273 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000795 BTC.

About Hedera

Hedera uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,491,119,602 coins. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Hedera

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 33,491,119,601.568016 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.04808518 USD and is down -0.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 190 active market(s) with $25,797,274.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

