Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider's stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Hercules Capital from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.50 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Hercules Capital from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Compass Point raised shares of Hercules Capital from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $17.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price target on Hercules Capital from $17.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Hercules Capital from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $16.69.

Hercules Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HTGC traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.88. 798,047 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 759,853. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.37. Hercules Capital has a 1 year low of $10.94 and a 1 year high of $18.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.49 and a 200 day moving average of $14.93.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $116.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.87 million. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 75.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Hercules Capital will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Hercules Capital Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.09%. This is a boost from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Hercules Capital’s payout ratio is 72.07%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hercules Capital

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in Hercules Capital by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 47,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Hercules Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 182,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 7,770 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Hercules Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hercules Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.73% of the company’s stock.

Hercules Capital Company Profile

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

Featured Stories

