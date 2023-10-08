Hess (NYSE:HES) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hess (NYSE:HES – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

HES has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Hess from $205.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Hess from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Hess from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Raymond James reduced their target price on Hess from $172.00 to $166.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on Hess from $183.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $170.41.

Hess Stock Performance

Shares of HES traded up $3.71 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $145.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,753,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,947,116. The company has a market cap of $44.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.82. Hess has a 52-week low of $113.82 and a 52-week high of $165.43.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.08. Hess had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 14.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Hess will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hess Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th were issued a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.52%.

Insider Activity at Hess

In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 33,414 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.33, for a total transaction of $5,056,540.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,550,099.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 33,414 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.33, for a total transaction of $5,056,540.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,550,099.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 24,319 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total transaction of $3,815,894.29. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 113,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,835,959.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Hess by 1.2% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 15,749 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in Hess by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 47,896 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,793,000 after acquiring an additional 10,615 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in Hess by 22.7% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 9,751 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in Hess by 314.8% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 366,989 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,567,000 after acquiring an additional 278,511 shares during the period. Finally, Anomaly Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Hess by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP now owns 784,001 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $111,187,000 after acquiring an additional 82,205 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

