HI Price Hits $0.0009 on Exchanges (HI)

HI (HI) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 8th. In the last week, HI has traded 8.8% lower against the dollar. HI has a market cap of $2.40 million and $346,645.20 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HI token can currently be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00007471 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00020659 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00015978 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00013181 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,906.37 or 1.00001904 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000640 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002279 BTC.

HI is a token. It was first traded on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official website is www.hi.com. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official.

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00084796 USD and is up 2.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $300,426.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

