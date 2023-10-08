holoride (RIDE) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $9.81 Million

holoride (RIDE) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. holoride has a total market capitalization of $9.81 million and $20,149.34 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One holoride token can currently be purchased for $0.0131 or 0.00000047 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, holoride has traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,633.69 or 0.05843234 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000918 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.95 or 0.00035579 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00024874 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00015564 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00011108 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000180 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003901 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000362 BTC.

About holoride

RIDE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on November 26th, 2021. The official website for holoride is www.holoride.com. The official message board for holoride is medium.com/holoride. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here.

holoride Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. holoride has a current supply of 0. The last known price of holoride is 0.01320544 USD and is down -0.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $21,252.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

