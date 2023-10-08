Hooked Protocol Trading Down 13.1% Over Last Week (HOOK)

Hooked Protocol (HOOK) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 8th. Hooked Protocol has a total market cap of $46.59 million and approximately $3.86 million worth of Hooked Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hooked Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.80 or 0.00002864 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Hooked Protocol has traded down 13.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Hooked Protocol Profile

Hooked Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,434,910 tokens. The official website for Hooked Protocol is hooked.io. Hooked Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hookedprotocol.

Hooked Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hooked Protocol (HOOK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Hooked Protocol has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 58,434,910.07570569 in circulation. The last known price of Hooked Protocol is 0.78894593 USD and is down -2.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 65 active market(s) with $3,720,172.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hooked.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hooked Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hooked Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hooked Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

