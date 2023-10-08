H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on HRB. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on H&R Block from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of H&R Block from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th.

NYSE:HRB traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $40.86. 1,756,366 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,449,221. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.83. H&R Block has a fifty-two week low of $28.83 and a fifty-two week high of $44.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44. The company has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.60.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. H&R Block had a net margin of 15.95% and a negative return on equity of 263.99%. H&R Block’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that H&R Block will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. This is a positive change from H&R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. H&R Block’s payout ratio is presently 35.85%.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 91,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $3,465,296.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 812,150 shares in the company, valued at $30,861,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Kellie J. Logerwell sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total value of $316,880.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,098,028.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 91,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $3,465,296.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 812,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,861,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRB. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in H&R Block in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of H&R Block during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 149.8% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 109.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. 90.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

