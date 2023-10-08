IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on IDEX from $214.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on IDEX from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. BNP Paribas began coverage on IDEX in a research note on Thursday. They set a neutral rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of IDEX in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on IDEX from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $234.08.

Get IDEX alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on IEX

IDEX Price Performance

Shares of IDEX stock traded up $0.84 on Thursday, hitting $205.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 476,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,417. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 3.06. IDEX has a 1 year low of $195.27 and a 1 year high of $246.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $217.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $213.92. The company has a market capitalization of $15.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.00.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.07. IDEX had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 17.65%. The firm had revenue of $846.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $852.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. IDEX’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IDEX will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.12%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IDEX

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IEX. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in IDEX in the second quarter valued at approximately $488,000. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd lifted its holdings in IDEX by 84.4% in the second quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 2,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in IDEX by 8.1% in the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 2,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in IDEX in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,440,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in IDEX by 110.9% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 10,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after acquiring an additional 5,556 shares during the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDEX Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.